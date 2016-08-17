Primetime Ratings: Biles, Gymnastics Lead NBC to Win Despite Slipping Numbers

With gymnastics, beach volleyball and track & field in primetime, NBC dominated Tuesday with a 6.8 rating/24 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Gymnast Simone Biles scored her fourth gold medal (fifth overall) for her floor exercise. However, that was down 3% from Monday and down 32% from last week.

ABC placed in second with a 0.8/3. Bachelor in Paradise rose 18% from last week to a 1.3, while After Paradise jumped 20% to a 0.6.

CBS followed close behind with a 0.7/2. Zoo spiked 17% to a 0.7.

Fox (0.4/1) and The CW (0.3/1) both aired repeats.