Primetime Ratings: 'Biggest Loser' Weighs in Huge

NBC's Biggest Loser: Couples tallied its best premiere rating ever powering NBC to the adults 18-49 ratings win for the night, edging the NCIS duo lead CBS. The Orange Bowl on Fox was a close third. ABC rated lower than Univison for the night.

Biggest Loser: Couples bulked up 2% from its January, 2009 premiere to a 4.6 adults 18-49 rating, topping the night. It was the top adults 18-49 rated Biggest Loser premiere and tied the second best rating for a non-finale.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.