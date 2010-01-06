Primetime Ratings: 'Biggest Loser' Weighs in Huge
NBC's Biggest Loser: Couples tallied its best premiere rating ever powering NBC to the adults 18-49 ratings win for the night, edging the NCIS duo lead CBS. The Orange Bowl on Fox was a close third. ABC rated lower than Univison for the night.
Biggest Loser: Couples bulked up 2% from its January, 2009 premiere to a 4.6 adults 18-49 rating, topping the night. It was the top adults 18-49 rated Biggest Loser premiere and tied the second best rating for a non-finale.
