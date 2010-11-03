Primetime Ratings: ‘Biggest Loser' Gains, ‘DWTS' Even

Nielsen is holding the release of the national ratings for Tuesday night until Thursday morning, so these fast affiliate ratings are likely unreliable because of numerous preemptions in local markets for election coverage.

However, the early numbers show that ABC's Dancing with the Stars averaged a 3.1 adults 18-49 rating, on par with last week. The Biggest Loser on NBC gained 4% to a 2.5.

On the CW, One Tree Hill was even with its last original at a 1.0, while Life Unexpected rose to a 0.9.

In the news networks' election coverage, NBC seems to a have a slight early lead with a 1.8, over ABC at a 1.7 and CBS at a 1.3.

Cable news network ratings will be released later today.