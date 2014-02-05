Primetime Ratings: ‘Biggest Loser’ Finale Down From Last Year

NBC's The Biggest Loser wrapped its 15th cycle Tuesday night with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 19% from the March 18, 2013, cycle 14 finale and tying the end of 2012's cycle 13 as the series' lowest-rated finale. Loser was preceded by the special Winter Gold: First Look at the Sochi Olympics, which drew a 1.4. NBC finished second among broadcast networks with a 1.9 rating and a 5 share.

CBS' NCIS was Tuesday night's top-rated broadcast show at 3.0, even with its last original broadcast Jan. 14. In their first new broadcasts since Jan. 14, NCIS: Los Angeles grew 21% to 2.9, and Person of Interest gained 5% to 2.1. CBS led all networks with a 2.7 / 7.

Fox's Dads was even with last week at 1.5. New Girl, which drew an 11.4 in its post-Super Bowl broadcast Sunday night, drew a 1.6 Tuesday, down 16% from its last regular original on Jan. 21. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine drew a 6.9 following New Girl Sunday, Fox aired a rerun in its normal 8:30 p.m. timeslot, then an original at 9:30 p.m., the show's first time in the later slot. The new Brooklyn drew a 1.4, down 26% from Jan. 21. Fox and ABC tied at 1.4 / 4 for third place.

On ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew a 2.1, down 5% from its last original Jan. 14. The Goldbergs (1.7, up 13%) and Trophy Wife (1.0, up 11%) both grew from their last new episodes Jan. 21. Killer Women was flat from its last original two weeks ago at 0.7.

The CW finished with a 0.9 / 3. The Originals declined 20% from last week to a 0.8, a series low. Supernatural was down one tenth to a 1.1. In the network's target 18-34 demo, The Originals garnered a 0.7 and Supernatural earned a 0.9.