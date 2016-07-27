Primetime Ratings: Big Win for NBC Convention Coverage

NBC’s America’s Got Talent did a flat 2.2 in adults 18-49, while its coverage of the Democratic National Convention scored a 1.3. That gave NBC a 1.9 rating, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share.

On ABC, a Bachelorette special called Men Tell All did a 1.4 (the last couple original Bachelorettes have scored 1.9s), while DNC coverage drew a 0.7. That led to ABC’s 1.2/4.

Fox had a 0.7/3, with Hotel Hell at 0.9, up a tenth of a point, while Coupled was a flat 0.5.

CBS did a 0.6/2, with a repeated NCIS before Zoo’s 0.8 was up a tenth. Political coverage scored a 0.4.

On The CW, Whose Line Is It Away drew a 0.4, up a tenth from its last airing, and MADtv premiered at a 0.3.