Primetime Ratings: Big ‘Voice’ Powers NBC

NBC rode a hot hand to the Tuesday broadcast ratings title, scoring a 2.1 in 18-49, per Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped CBS’ 1.4/5, ABC’s 1.1/4, The CW’s 1.0/3 and Fox’s 0.8/3.

As usual, The Voice powered NBC with a 2.6 rating, up 24% from last week, before Chicago Med grew 11% to 2.0, and Chicago Fire ticked up 6% to 1.9 to end a strong night for the net.

CBS featured Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the tale of a deer’s unlikely rise to the top of Santa’s sleigh-pulling pecking order, at a 2.3 before the network aired reruns. Rudolph was down 18% from a year ago.

On ABC, it was The Muppets down 8% from two weeks ago at 1.1, then Fresh Off the Boat at 1.2, down 14%, before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a flat 1.3. ABC aired a Shark Tank repeat after that.

On The CW, The Flash did a 1.4, up 8% from when it last aired, while iZombie rated a 0.6, up 20%. Both benefited from a crossover stunt.

On Fox, Grandfathered and The Grinder were flat with last week, at 0.9 and 0.7, respectively. Scream Queens, which shed some light on the Red Devil’s identity, grew 13% to a 0.9.