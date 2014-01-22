Primetime Ratings: Big Ups to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine rose 36% from last week’s broadcast to finish with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and tie with NBC’s The Biggest Loser as broadcasts top-rated show Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

Biggest Loser gained 12% from its previous week to help NBC to a 1.9 rating/5 share and finish as the top broadcast network for the night. Chicago Fire was even at 1.8.

Fox saw gains throughout its Tuesday night comedy block, finishing second with a 1.7/4. Dads drew a 1.5, up 25% from the previous week. New Girl rose 13% to a 1.8. The Mindy Project rose 36% to a 1.5.

CBS drew a 1.5/4 to finish third with a lineup of reruns.

The CW outperformed ABC with a 1.1/3. The Originals gained 11% to a 1.0 among 18-49 viewers. Supernatural, which drew its most total viewers since October 2010 with 2.7 million, rose 10% to a 1.1. In the CW’s target 18-34 metric, Originals earned a 0.8 and Supernatural earned a 0.9.

ABC kicked off its night with a rerun of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., followed by new episodes of The Goldbergs (1.5, down 17%),Trophy Wife (1.0, down 10%) and Killer Women (0.7, even).