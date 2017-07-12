Primetime Ratings: Big Numbers From Fox, NBC Give Both the Win

Fox and NBC both put up a 2.2 rating in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That easily led the broadcast pack; next up was CBS at a way distant 0.6/2.

Fox had the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, won by the American League (its fifth straight victory) in extra innings, with 8.63 million total viewers. Last year’s game did a 2.0 in the key demo, with 7.94 million total viewers.

NBC had America’s Got Talent at 2.4 and then World of Dance at 1.7. The network aired a fireworks special last Tuesday. The week before that, AGT did a 2.4 and World of Dance a 1.9.

CBS had repeats throughout prime.

ABC was at 0.5/2. It aired repeated comedies from prime’s start to its finish.

The CW, at 0.2/1, too was in repeats.

Among the Spanish-language entrants, both Telemundo and Univision scored a 0.5/2.