Primetime Ratings: ‘Big’ Night for CBS

CBS scored top honors among broadcasters Thursday with a 1.2 rating in 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. A repeat of The Big Bang Theory led into unscripted staple Big Brother at 1.8, up 6%.

Next up were ABC at 0.9/4 and NBC at 0.9/3, then Fox at 0.5/2 and The CW 0.2/1. ABC’s BattleBots scored a 0.9, down 10%, and music special Greatest Hits a 1.1 before a Match Game repeat.

On NBC, Olympic swimming trials did a 1.2, then Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge grew 25% to 1.0, while Aquarius was a flat 0.4.

Fox had a Bones repeat before Home Free drew a 0.5, level with last week.

On The CW, a repeat of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gave way to Beauty and the Beast at a flat 0.2.