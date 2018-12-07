Primetime Ratings: Big Drop For ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Fox

Fox won the Thursday ratings race, Jaguars versus Titans leading the network to a 2.1 score in viewers 18-49, and a 9 share. In second was CBS at 1.2/5.

ABC did a 0.9 and NBC a 0.6/3.

The CW scored a 0.4/2, as did Univision. Telemundo weighed in at 0.3/1.

Thursday Night Football took up Fox’s prime. The 2.1 rating was a substantial drop from last week’s game, Cowboys versus Saints, which rated a 4.3. Last night’s game featured a couple middling teams and a lopsided scoreline.

CBS saw The Big Bang Theory down 9% at 2.1 and Young Sheldon off 11% at 1.6. Mom climbed 9% to 1.2 and Murphy Brown was a flat 0.8. SWAT scored a level 0.7.

On ABC, A Charlie Brown Christmas did a 1.2 and The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition a 0.7 from 9 to 11 p.m. Charlie Brown Christmas did a 1.6 a year ago.

On NBC, Superstore got a 0.9 and The Good Place a 0.8, both comedies flat. Will & Grace went north 17% to 0.7 and I Feel Bad did a flat 0.4. A repeat of Law & Order: SVU closed out prime.

The CW had Supernatural at 0.5 and Legacies at 0.4. Both shows went up a tenth of a point.