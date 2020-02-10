Primetime Ratings: Big Drop for Oscars on ABC

ABC won Sunday prime ratings thanks to the Oscars. The Oscars did a 5.3 rating in viewers 18-49, with 23.6 million total viewers. It was a precipitous fall from the 2019 Oscars numbers. Last year, the Oscars did a 7.7, with 29.6 million total viewers.

It was the 92nd Academy Awards airing on ABC. Parasite, from Bong Joon-ho, got best picture and three other trophies. The event happened at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Every other network was playing for scraps. CBS and NBC did a 0.4/2. CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.5 and then repeats. Last week’s 60 Minutes, on Super Bowl Sunday, did a 0.2.

NBC had reruns of America’s Got Talent and Ellen’s Game of Games.

Telemundo had a 0.3/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. Telemundo had Exatlón Estados Unidos for two hours at 0.3 and 0.4, same as it did two weeks ago, a Sunday with no Super Bowl. Two hours of La Voz got a 0.3, down a tenth.

On Univision, Aquí y Ahora went up 33% to 0.4 and two hours of Mira Quién Baila All Stars and then Cronicas both got a 0.3. Mira lost a tenth and Crónicas was flat.

The CW was at 0.1/1 with reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.