Primetime Ratings: Big Drop For Football on Fox

Fox grabbed the Thursday ratings title with football, as Ravens-Jets paced the net to a 2.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was CBS at 0.7/3.

The Thursday Night Football contest took up all of prime. The game lost 32% from last week’s Cowboys versus Bears encounter.

CBS had Young Sheldon at 1.0 and The Unicorn at 0.7, both down a tenth. Mom slid 13% to 0.7 and Carol’s Second Act was a flat 0.6, before Evil posted a level 0.5

NBC did a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.5/3.

NBC had Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways at a flat 1.0. Superstore lost 14% for a 0.6 and Perfect Harmony scored a flat 0.4, before special A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy posted a 0.3.

Univision scored a 0.4/2. Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon all did a 0.4. Ringo and La Rosa lost a tenth while El Dragon stayed flat.

The CW posted a 0.3/1, with Supernatural and Legacies both at a flat 0.3.

Telemundo too did a 0.3/1. El Sultan and Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden both averaged a 0.2. El Sultan lost a tenth and Decisiones stayed flat, before El Senor de los Cielos dropped 20% to 0.4.