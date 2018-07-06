Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Wins It For CBS

CBS took the primetime ratings per Nielsen overnights in adults 18-49 with a new episode of Big Brother. The network did a 1.0/5, staying steady from last week. ABC and NBC both tied for second with a 0.6/3.

Big Brother did a 1.4 and 7 share for the night staying the same as last week's Thursday premiere. A repeat of S.W.A.T closed out the night for CBS.

ABC stayed the same as last week with its 0.6 ratings. New episodes of The Gong Show which rated a 0.6 followed by Match Game which did a 0.7 and Take Two which closed primetime for ABC with a 0.4.

NBC also stayed the same and had new episodes of Little Big Shots which rated a 0.8, up a tenth of a point from last week. Marlon rated a 0.6 for the third week in a row. Repeats of Law & Order: SVU closed the night for NBC.

Fox rated a 0.5 and a 2 share on the night with repeats of The Four: Battle For Stardom.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision came in with a 0.4/2.

The CW ranked last with a 0.2/1 with repeats.