Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Tops Thursday
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire scored its best numbers yet during its
10th-anniversary run, but still finished second among adults 18-49 to Big Brother of CBS, which won Thursday's primetime competish.
Freed
from tussling against Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, which ended
its summer run last week, Big Brother improved to a 2.6 rating and 9
share among adults 18-49 at 8 p.m. and 7.6 million viewers overall,
according to preliminary nationals from Nielsen.
Jon Weisman writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.
