Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Night Full of NFL Preemptions

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen overnight numbers on a Thursday night when preseason NFL football forced preemptions in markets on all five broadcasters. Ratings for all network broadcasts are inflated due to those preemptions, and expected to decline later Friday when final numbers come in. CBS averaged a 1.7 rating and 6 share to finish as the night’s top broadcaster.

Fox aired reruns to finish second with a 1.3/4. NBC averaged a 1.2/4. Welcome to Sweden drew a 1.3.

ABC averaged a 1.0/3. The Quest drew a 0.9. World’s Wildest Commercials drew a 1.1.

The CW averaged a 0.5/2 with reruns.