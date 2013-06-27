Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Ties Lowest Premiere
CBS premiered the new season of Big Brother on
Wednesday to a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. That was down 19% from last summer's debut and ties as the series'
lowest-rated premiere. The American Baking Competition was flat in its
move to 9 p.m. with a 1.2. CBS finished second with an overall 1.5 rating/5
share.
Fox won the night as MasterChef rose 5% to a 2.3.
In fourth was ABC, which aired a mix of repeats and
originals for a 0.9/3. Family Tools fell 22% to a 0.7, while How
to Live With Your Parents ended its brief run with a 0.9, down a tenth from
last week. Nightline: The Lookout dropped 18% to a 0.9.
NBC and The CW aired repeats.
