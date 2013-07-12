Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Thursday Debut Down

CBS and Fox tied for the Thursday win with an overall 1.6

rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS (which had more overall viewers with 6 million) premiered Big Brother

in its Thursday 9 p.m. time slot, which was even with Wednesday at a 2.0, but

down 23% from last summer's Thursday premiere.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen was down a tenth from two weeks

ago in its new 9 p.m. time slot to a 2.0.

NBC was in third with a 1.0/3. The official premiere of The

Winner Is... drew a 1.0 at 9 p.m., down 47% from its preview last

month, which aired out of The Voice's performance finale. Hollywood

Game Night won the 10 p.m. time slot with a 1.3 in its premiere and 4.1

million total viewers.

ABC returned its lineup from a week off to series and season

lows, finishing in fourth with a 0.9/3. Wipeout fell 10% to a series-low

0.9, while Motive also dropped 11% its own series low of 0.8. Rookie

Blue returned down 17% to a season-low 1.0.

The CW aired repeats.