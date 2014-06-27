Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Steady in Thursday Premiere

The second night of Big Brother's premiere was even with its first as the reality vet drew another 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 on Thursday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 2.3 rating was up two tenths from last summer's Thursday debut.

Airing repeats elsewhere, CBS led the broadcasters with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

Fox was in second with a 1.3/5. Hell's Kitchen dipped a tenth to a 1.7 and Gang Related was even with last week's 0.8.

NBC took third with a 0.9/3. Undateable drew a 0.8 for both its airings, each down 11% from last week and a low for the comedy. At 10 p.m., Last Comic Standing fell 29% to a series-low 1.0.

ABC returned docuseries NY Med to a 0.9 rating, down 25% from its debut two summers ago, but a series-best 5.5 million total viewers. Earlier, Black Box dipped 14% to a 0.6 and Rookie Blue fell 27% from its premiere to a tie a series-low 0.8. ABC finished in fourth with a 0.8/3.

The CW aired repeats.