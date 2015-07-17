Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Rises, Leads Thursday

Big Brother rose 5% to lead all shows Thursday with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Under the Dome dropped 18% to 0.9, a series low. CBS topped the broadcasters with a 1.4 rating/5 share.

NBC came in second with a 1.0/4. Food Fighters was even with last week at a 0.9. Dateline Mystery, which replaced Hannibal and Aquarius, earned a 1.1, up 175% from the two series.

ABC and Fox tied with a 0.8/3. ABC’s Astronaut Wives Club jumped 25% from last week to a 1.0. Mistresses and Rookie Blue were even with 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox’s Boom! was even with last week at a 0.7, while Wayward Pines dropped a tenth from last week to a series-low 0.9.

The CW finished with a 0.2/1. Beauty and the Beast rose a tenth to a 0.3, while the 9 p.m. airing of Dates dipped a tenth to a 0.1 and the 9:30 p.m. airing was even with 0.1.