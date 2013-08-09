Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Remains at Season-High for Third Straight Week

For the third straight Thursday, CBS' Big Brother remained at its season-high 2.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That drove CBS to win the night overall with a 1.9 rating/6 share.

In second was NBC with a 1.4/4. The Winner Is... ended its summer run with a 1.4, up 20%, while HollywoodGame Night rose 25% to a 1.5.

ABC was in third with a 1.1/4. Motive rose 25% to a 1.0 and Rookie Blue upticked 20% to a 1.2. Earlier, Wipeout fell 8% to a 1.1.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.

Note: Several markets pre-empted regular programming for NFL preseason games, likely inflating ratings.