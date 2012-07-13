PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Premieres Steady

CBS premiered the

14th season of Big Brother to a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down just 7% from last summer's

premiere. The network finished with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share, good enough

to win the night.

ABC came in second

with a 1.3/4. Duets stayed at its low of 1.0, Wipeout was down 6%

to a 1.7 and Rookie Blue was even at 1.3.

Fox, which

finished with a third-place 1.2/4, aired the final telecast of The Choice

for the summer, which was down 25% to a 1.2. Earlier, Take Me Out was

even at 1.2 as well.

NBC was in fourth

at 0.8/2. Saving Hope was up a tenth to a 0.5 and RockCenter was up 33% to a 1.2.

The CW (0.3/1)

aired repeats.