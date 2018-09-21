Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Paces CBS on Repeats-Rich Night

CBS scored highest in Thursday prime ratings, riding a fresh Big Brother to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The broadcasters slotted oodles of reruns on the night’s schedule, with their new seasons starting up Sept. 24.

After repeated comedies, Big Brother did a 1.6, down a tenth of a point from last Thursday. A SWAT rerun aired after.

NBC was in second at 0.7/3. Repeats of The Good Place and Law & Order: SVU filled up prime.

Telemundo did a 0.5/3.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.4/2. ABC had repeats of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder.

Fox had The Gifted repeats.

Univision also rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and The Originals.