Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Paces CBS on Repeats-Rich Night
CBS scored highest in Thursday prime ratings, riding a fresh Big Brother to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The broadcasters slotted oodles of reruns on the night’s schedule, with their new seasons starting up Sept. 24.
After repeated comedies, Big Brother did a 1.6, down a tenth of a point from last Thursday. A SWAT rerun aired after.
NBC was in second at 0.7/3. Repeats of The Good Place and Law & Order: SVU filled up prime.
Telemundo did a 0.5/3.
ABC and Fox both scored a 0.4/2. ABC had repeats of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder.
Fox had The Gifted repeats.
Univision also rated a 0.4/2.
The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and The Originals.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.