Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Paces CBS

CBS had the top score in Wednesday’s prime, with Big Brother leading the network. CBS got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That snuck by NBC’s 0.6/3.

Big Brother got a noisy 1.1, 10% better than its premiere, and Tough As Nails a flat 0.5. A SEAL Team rerun got CBS to the end of prime.

NBC had an America’s Got Talent results show at 0.7 and the World of Dance finale at a flat 0.6. A Chicago PD rerun followed.

Univision got a 0.5/3. La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos both got a 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 posted a 0.5. All three were flat.

ABC and Telemundo both rated a 0.4/2. United We Fall got a flat 0.5 on ABC. A Goldbergs rerun led into the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD finale across two hours at 0.4 and 0.3, up a tick from last week’s 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet got 0.4s and Enemigo Intimo 2 scored a 0.3. All three shows were up a tenth.

Fox got a 0.3/2 with MasterChef reruns.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The 100 and Coroner both got a flat 0.1.