Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Matches Season High
CBS and Fox tied for first with adults 18-49 on Sunday (CBS
won in total viewers) with a 1.1 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. CBS' Big Brother rose 14% from last Sunday to a 2.4, which
matched the season high rating from last Thursday.
Fox previewed its upcoming Saturday late-night programming
block, Animation Domination High-Def. The 30-minute preview, which
featured the premieres of Axe Cop and High School USA! (each
running 15 minutes), drew a 1.1 at 9:30 p.m, down 27% from its lead Family Guy, which was the highest-rated of Fox's repeats that night at a 1.5.
ABC was third with a 0.9/3, as Whodunnit fell 9% to a
series-low 1.0.
NBC was in fourth with a 0.8/2. Crossing Lines was up
a tenth to a 0.6.
