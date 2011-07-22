PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Leads to Thursday Win for CBS

Despite only one

hour of new programming, CBS was able to grab the Thursday ratings crown with

an overall 1.7 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Big Brother rose two tenths to a 2.5.

ABC came in

second, even though the network aired a full night of new programming. Wipeout

(1.8) and Expedition Impossible (1.3) remained even with last week, but Rookie

Blue fell another two tenths to a 1.2.

Fox was up next

with a 1.2/4. So You Think You Can Dance? came in with another 1.6.

NBC earned an

overall 0.7/2 with a night filled mostly with repeats, save for a 10 p.m. airing of Love Bites, which was flat a

0.7.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.3/1.