PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Leads to Thursday Win for CBS
Despite only one
hour of new programming, CBS was able to grab the Thursday ratings crown with
an overall 1.7 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Big Brother rose two tenths to a 2.5.
ABC came in
second, even though the network aired a full night of new programming. Wipeout
(1.8) and Expedition Impossible (1.3) remained even with last week, but Rookie
Blue fell another two tenths to a 1.2.
Fox was up next
with a 1.2/4. So You Think You Can Dance? came in with another 1.6.
NBC earned an
overall 0.7/2 with a night filled mostly with repeats, save for a 10 p.m. airing of Love Bites, which was flat a
0.7.
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.3/1.
