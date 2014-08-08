Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads in Football-Inflated Early Numbers

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.7 Nieslen overnight rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night in numbers that were inflated by NFL preseason football, finishing as the night’s top broadcast show. Overnight numbers for all of the Big Four networks were affected by local football broadcasts and are expected to decline later today when more accurate numbers are made available. CBS averaged a 2.0 / 7, topping all other broadcasters.

NBC averaged a 1.0 / 3. Comedies Welcome to Sweden and Working the Engels each drew a 0.8. Last Comic Standing drew a 1.2.

ABC averaged a 0.9 / 3. The Quest drew a 0.7. NY Med drew a 0.9. Rookie Blue drew a 1.0.

Fox also averaged a 0.9 / 3. Gang Related drew a 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1 with reruns.