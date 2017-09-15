Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Thursday Win

CBS earned the top score in broadcast ratings Thursday, riding a robust Big Brother to a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That was just ahead of ABC’s 1.0/4.



CBS had repeated comedies The Big Bang Theory and Mom, then Big Brother at a 1.8. Drama Zoo scored a 0.5. Both new episodes were flat with last week’s performance.



On ABC, a Celebrity Family Feud repeat led into Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson at 1.0.



NBC did a 0.9/4, with repeats of American Ninja Warrior and Chicago Fire.



Fox was at 0.7/3, the Beat Shazam finale dropping 13% to a 0.7 and the Love Connection finale at a flat 0.6.



Telemundo rated a 0.7/3, with El Señor de los Cielos at a flat 0.9. Univision was at 0.5/2 with Enamorándome de Ramón and Mi Marido Tiene Familia at 0.6.



The CW scored a 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us did a 0.4 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a 0.3. Both shows were flat.