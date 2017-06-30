Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Thursday Win

Powered by Big Brother, CBS took the top spot in primetime among broadcasters Thursday with a 1.0 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Following repeats of Big Bang Theory and Life in Pieces, Big Brother scored a 1.6 (off a tenth from Wednesday’s 1.7). The third season premiere of Zoo earned a modest 0.5, down two tenths from its season finale.

NBC finished in second with a 0.9/4. The Night Shift gained 17% for a 0.7. The Wall and Hollywood Game Night held even at 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

ABC and Fox tied at 0.8/4. ABC’s Boy Band slid two tenths to a 0.5. Battle of the Network Stars debuted to a 1.0. The Gong Show was even at a 0.9.

Fox’s Beat Shazam fell a tenth to a 0.9, while Love Connection dropped two tenths to a 0.7.

The CW aired repeats of Supernatural for a 0.3/1.

On the Spanish-language front, Telemundo pulled in a 0.6/3 and Univision did a 0.5/2.