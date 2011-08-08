Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Leads CBS to Sunday Win
CBS took the win on Sunday night with an overall 1.7
rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was steady at 2.8, but Same Name was up 14% to a 1.6.
Fox and ABC tied for second with an overall 1.0/3. Fox's
airing of the 2011 Teen Choice Awards from 8-10 p.m. drew a 1.1, down 27% from last year. ABC aired its special Ty's Great
British Adventure with Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington, which drew a 1.0.
NBC followed with a 0.7/2. The 9 p.m. airing of The Marriage Ref was steady with last
week's 0.9, but the 10 p.m. airing was up a tenth to a 1.0.
The CW finished the night with an overall 0.4/1.
