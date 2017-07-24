Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Sunday Win

CBS took the primetime ratings crown Sunday with a 0.9 rating/3 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. 60 Minutes rose a tenth from last week to a 0.7. Big Brother dominated with an even 1.8, while Candy Crush dropped three tenths to a 0.5.

NBC and ABC tied for second with 0.8/3s. Following an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome and The $100,000 Pyramid were steady at 1.1, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.

NBC aired overrun of the NASCAR Brickyard 400 race from 7-9 p.m. for a 1.1. Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly followed with a 0.5. The season finale of Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge scored a 0.5 in the 10 p.m. hour. Due to the overrun, ratings may be adjusted in national ratings.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.4/2. Following repeats of its animated comedies, American Grit matched last week’s 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision scored a 0.7/3, while Telemundo did a 0.3/1.