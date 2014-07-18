Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Holds Steady, Tops Thursday

Big Brother drew a 2.1 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to finish as the evening’s top show. CBS and Fox tied with an average 1.3 rating and 5 share to finish as the night’s top English-language broadcasters.

Univision topped all broadcast networks with a 1.7/6.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen was up 13% from last week at 1.7. Gang Related was up 29% from last week at 0.9.

ABC averaged a 0.8/3. Black Box was down one tenth at 0.6. Rookie Blue and NY Med were each even with last week at 0.9.

NBC averaged a 0.9/3. Hollywood Game Night was up 22% at 1.1 Welcome to Sweden was down one tenth from last week at 0.8. Working the Engels was down one tenth at 0.6. Last Comic Standing was up one tenth at 1.1.

The CW averaged a 0.1/0 with reruns.