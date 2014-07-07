Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Holds Steady

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 1.8 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night—the same as last week’s Sunday premiere—to finish as the evening’s top-rated broadcast show. The second episode of new summer drama Reckless followed, shedding 61% of its lead-in with a 0.7 rating, even with last week’s premiere. Unforgettable declined 22% from last week’s premiere at 0.7. CBS was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 1.0 rating and 4 share.

ABC won the night with a 1.1/4. Wipeout declined 17% from last week at 1.0. Rising Star was even with last week at 1.2.

Fox finished third at 0.9/3 with a lineup of mostly reruns. Special Brain Games: Trust Me drew a 0.5.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.7/2. Concert special Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour drew a 0.7.