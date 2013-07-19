Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Hits Season High

CBS won Thursday night among the English-language nets with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother

rose 10% from last week to a season-high 2.3.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision topped the night with a 1.8/6.

In second was Fox with a 1.6/5. Hell's Kitchen

dropped a tenth from last week to a 2.0.

ABC's full night of originals put the network in third place

with a 1.0/3. Wipeout and the recently-renewed Rookie Blue were

each up a tenth to a 1.1, while Motive remained steady with last week's

0.8.

NBC's Hollywood Game Night was down 14% from last

week's premiere to a 1.2, but still won the 10 p.m. hour. Earlier, The

Winner Is... fell 18% to a 0.9. The network finished in fourth at 0.9/3.

The CW aired repeats.