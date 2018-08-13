Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With 'Big Brother'

CBS took Sunday night primetime ratings according to Nielsen overnights in adults 18-49, taking the top spot with a 1.0/5. ABC was just behind with a 0.8/4.

60 Minutes and Big Brother were the main winners for the network. 60 Minutes rated a 1.6 for the first half hour, up 166% from last week. Big Brother rated a 1.4, down 0.2 from the previous week. Repeats of NCIS: LA and a new episode of Elementary wrapped up primetime.

Celebrity Family Feud did well for ABC, rating a 1.0 and a 5 share for the network. It was followed by a new episode of The $100,000 Pyramid which did a 0.8 for the night. To Tell The Truth wrapped up primetime and stayed the same at a 0.7.

NBC had repeats of Little Big Shots and America's Got Talent leading up to a new episode of Shades of Blue at 10 p.m. The show rated a 0.6, down a tenth of a point from the previous week.

Univision, Fox and Telemundo all tied at a 0.3 and a 1 share. Fox had the Teen Choice Awards special from eight p.m. to nine thirty. It fell in rankings compared to the 0.5 it ranked last year. It was the lowest audience yet for the special.

The CW ranked a 0.2/1.