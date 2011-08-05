Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Up, Hands CBS Thursday Win

CBS scooped up the win in the ratings Thursday night, with

an overall 1.8 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Big Brother grew a tenth to

a 2.7, the only program of the night to show improvement.

ABC's full night of new programming earned the network

second place with an overall 1.5/5. Both Wipeout

and Rookie Blue remained steady at

1.9 and 1.3, respectively. Expedition

Impossible fell 13% to a 1.4.

Fox's So You Think You

Can Dance? slipped a tenth to a 1.6. The network earned an overall 1.2/4.

NBC (0.9/3) and the CW (0.3/1) finished the night.