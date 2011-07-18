PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Grabs Win for CBS Sunday

CBS won the

ratings battle Sunday night with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was down a

tenth from last week to a 2.4.

NBC, which had a

0.9/3 (tying for third with ABC), was the only other network to air new

programming. The Marriage Ref was up 25% to a 1.0.

Fox (1.3/4) and

ABC (0.9/3) aired repeats.