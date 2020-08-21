Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Gives CBS Thursday Win

CBS had the winning score among broadcasters in Thursday prime, with Big Brother setting the pace. CBS got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second was ABC at 0.4/3.

Big Brother got a flat 1.0. Comedy reruns followed, before CBS’ Democratic convention coverage rated a 0.2.

ABC had reruns of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth. Convention coverage did a 0.4, the best among the broadcast nets.

Third place was an enormous tie between Fox, NBC, Telemuno and Univision, all at 0.3/2. Fox had reruns of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

On NBC, it was reruns of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU. Convention coverage got a 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.3 and Cennet went up 33% to 0.4. Decision 2020 got a 0.2.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe slid 40% to 0.3 and Medicos fell 20% to 0.4. Destino 2020 did a 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a 0.2 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat followed.