Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Gives CBS Thursday Win
ABC has top score for convention coverage
CBS had the winning score among broadcasters in Thursday prime, with Big Brother setting the pace. CBS got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second was ABC at 0.4/3.
Big Brother got a flat 1.0. Comedy reruns followed, before CBS’ Democratic convention coverage rated a 0.2.
ABC had reruns of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth. Convention coverage did a 0.4, the best among the broadcast nets.
Third place was an enormous tie between Fox, NBC, Telemuno and Univision, all at 0.3/2. Fox had reruns of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.
On NBC, it was reruns of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU. Convention coverage got a 0.3.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.3 and Cennet went up 33% to 0.4. Decision 2020 got a 0.2.
On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe slid 40% to 0.3 and Medicos fell 20% to 0.4. Destino 2020 did a 0.3.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a 0.2 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat followed.
