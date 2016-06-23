Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Drives CBS Win
CBS took the top broadcast prize Wednesday, with the season 18 premiere of Big Brother at a 1.8 in adults 18-49 across two hours, per the Nielsen overnights, and the debut of American Gothic at 0.7. That gave CBS a 1.5/6 for the night.
Big Brother debuted to a 2.0 last summer.
Next up was NBC at 1.0/4, then Fox at 0.9/3, ABC at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.
NBC had two hours of American Ninja Warrior repeats at 1.0, then a new The Night Shift at 0.9, down 10%.
Fox featured MasterChef at 1.0, down 17%, and Wayward Pines at a flat 0.7.
ABC was in repeats, as was The CW.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.