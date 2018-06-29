Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Drives CBS to Win

CBS won Thursday ratings with repeats of The Big Bang Theory followed by a new episode of Big Brother. The network did a 1.0 and a 5 share, per the Nielsen overnights, and averaged 4.86 million total viewers.

Fox came in at 0.8/4, with 2.57 million total viewers.

Big Brother averaged a 1.4, down a tenth of a point from its June 27 premiere. A SWAT repeat finished up prime for CBS.

Fox's The Four grew 14% to 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m.

ABC and NBC tied at 0.6/3. On ABC, The Gong Show did a 0.5 and Match Game a 0.7, then Take Two scored a 0.5. All three shows were flat with last week.

NBC had Little Big Shots at a flat 0.7. Back-to-back Marlon episodes rated a 0.6, same as last week, and a repeat of Law & Order: SVU aired 10-11 p.m.

Univision and Telemundo were both at 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.