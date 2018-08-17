Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Down But Holds CBS Lead

CBS was down a bit from last week but still held the lead in Thursday's primetime ratings, according to Nielsen overnights in adults 18-49. The network rated a 1.2, down 20% from last week and had a 6 share.

Big Brother was down two tenths of a point from last week where it held a 2.0 for the 9 p.m. slot. This week it only rated a 1.8/8. Aside from the new episode, CBS had repeats of Big Bang and Young Sheldon and SWAT closed out primetime.

ABC and NBC tied for second with a 0.8/4. ABC had the NFL Football Jet versus Redskins which rated a 0.7. NBC had repeats of Ellen's Game of Games followed by Trial and Error which rated a 0.8/4. Law & Order: SVU repeats closed out the night.

Telemundo came in third with a 0.5/3.

Fox and Univision also tied for fourth with a 0.3/2. Fox had Nascar Raceday Camping World Truck series which filled all of its primetime. The series rated a 0.4 on the night.

The CW came in last with a 0.2/1.