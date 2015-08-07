Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Dips as CBS Wins Thursday

Big Brother slipped 5% from last week to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though it was the top show by a wide margin Thursday. Under the Dome dropped 20% to a 0.8 and CBS took first place with a 1.4 rating/5 share.

NBC followed in second with a 1.0/4. Food Fighters rose 13% to a 0.9 and Dateline Mystery bumped up 10% to a 1.1.

ABC tied Fox (which aired repeats) for third with a 0.6/2. Astronaut Wives Club plummeted 25% to a 0.6. Mistresses and Rookie Blue both fell 14% to 0.6. The trio each tied series lows.

The CW trailed with a 0.2/1. Beauty and The Beast matched last week with a 0.2 and the season finale of Dates was even with a 0.2