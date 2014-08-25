Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Climbs for CBS

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 14% from last week to finish as the evening’s top broadcast offering. CBS was the night’s No. 2 network, averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share. Unforgettable was up one tenth of a point at 0.9. Reckless was even with last week at 0.5.

Lifted by preseason NFL football, NBC was the night’s top broadcaster at 1.8/6. Full, time zone-adjusted ratings for the Cincinnati Bengals-Arizona Cardinals game will be available later Monday.

Fox averaged a 1.0/3 with reruns. ABC averaged a 0.8/2. The season-one finale of ABC’s Rising Star drew a 0.9, up one tenth from last week.

