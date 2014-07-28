Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Win Sunday Night

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down one tenth from last week and finishing as the evening’s top broadcast show. CBS was the night’s No. 1 broadcaster, averaging a 1.2 rating and 4 share. Unforgettable and Reckless were even with last week, drawing a 1.0 and 0.6, respectively.

Fox aired a lineup of reruns, averaging a 1.0/4.

ABC and NBC each averaged a 0.7/2. For ABC, a two-hour episode of Wipeout, beginning an hour earlier than normal at 7 p.m., hit a series low at 0.8. Rising Star was down one tenth from last week at 0.9.

NBC aired reruns.