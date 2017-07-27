Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Top Wednesday

Led by reality stalwart Big Brother, CBS won the primetime ratings race Wednesday with a 0.9 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother slipped two tenths to a 1.7, while Salvation fell a tenth to a 0.6.

Fox followed with a 0.8/3. MasterChef and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay were each down a tenth at 1.0 and 0.6, respectively.

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo did a 0.7/3, while Univision pulled in a 0.5/2.



NBC and ABC (which aired repeats) tied with a 0.6/3. NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young was even at 0.8, and The Carmichael Show was steady at 0.7

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats of Arrow and Supernatural.