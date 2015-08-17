Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Top Sunday

The PGA Championship ran long Sunday night, shifting CBS’ primetime lineup back 30 minutes. Big Brother drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Due to the delay, ratings are subject to change later Monday. CBS topped all broadcasters with a 1.3 rating/5 share.

ABC took second with a 1.0/4. Bachelor in Paradise rose 8% to a 1.3, while Save My Life: Boston Trauma jumped 17% to a 0.7.

Fox finished in third with a 0.8/3. Its telecast of the 2015 Teen Choice Awards matched last year’s 0.8.

NBC finished last with a 0.7/3. Concert special Ed Sheeran – Live at Wembley Stadium drew a 0.5.