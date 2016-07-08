Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Serve Up Thursday Win

CBS took the top ratings spot Thursday with a 1.3 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Surrounded by repeats, Big Bother matched last week’s 1.8.

ABC finished in second with a 0.9/4. BattleBots was flat at a 0.9, while Greatest Hits dipped a tenth to a 1.0.

NBC placed in third with a 0.7/3. Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge slipped a tenth to a 0.9, and Aquarius jumped 25% to a 0.5.

Fox trailed in fourth with a 0.5/2. Home Free was even with last week with a 0.5.

The CW pulled in a 0.2/1 with Beauty and the Beast flat at a 0.2.