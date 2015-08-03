Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Lead Repeat-Heavy Sunday

CBS’ Big Brother led a repeat-heavy Sunday with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, down 5% from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS tied ABC for the top spot with a 0.9 rating/3 share, but led in total viewers with 5.4 million to ABC’s 3.6 million.

Bachelor in Paradise returned for the first night of its two-night premiere, pulling in a 1.1 rating. Save My Life: Boston Trauma dipped 11% to a 0.8.

Fox and NBC aired repeats.