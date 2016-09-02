Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Is Big Winner on CBS

CBS led the broadcast pack with a 1.7 rating/6 share in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, while ABC and Fox were at 1.3/5 and NBC was at 1.2/4. The CW rated a 0.5/2 on the night.

CBS had Big Brother at 2.3, up 21%, with repeats on either side.

The BattleBots finale did a 1.4 for ABC, up a whopping 75% from the previous week.

Fox aired repeats of Rosewood and Bones.

NBC aired repeats of Running Wild With Bear Grylls and American Ninja Warrior.

The CW was in repeats too, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Beauty and the Beast.

Pre-season football on multiple networks will affect the final ratings.