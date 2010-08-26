Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother' Beats ‘Talent'

Fox won Wednesday night with adults 18-49 for two hours of culinary reality competition MasterChef, which was up 0.1 to a 2.2 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC was tops in total viewers, with America's Got Talent drawing an audience of 10.3 million. Minute To Win It was up 13% to a 1.8 rating, while the Talent results show posted a 2.6, tying last week's season-low.

CBS placed third, while Big Brother 12 was the top-rated show of the night, posting a season-high 2.8.

ABC (1.1 rating/3 share) aired repeats; The CW trailed with a 0.4/1 for Plain Jane.