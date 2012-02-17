Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang' Ties 'Idol', But Fox Leads Thursday

American Idol again

led Fox to the Thursday night win with a 5.0 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour show, down 14% from last week's one-hour episode, was

again bested by the CBS' The Big Bang

Theory head-to-head.

Big Bang was down from last week to a 5.0 (Idol posted

a 4.6 from 8-8:30 p.m.), followed by iRob!,

which was down just a tenth to a 3.2. Person

of Interest was down 12% to a 2.9, while The Mentalist slipped 7% to a 2.8. CBS held second with an overall

3.3/9.

ABC, in third with an overall 2.4/6, aired its special Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice crossover; Grey's

fell 23% to a series-low 3.1, but Private

Practice, was up 18% to a 2.6. Earlier, Wipeout

was steady at its season-low 1.5.

NBC's Parks and

Recreation returned from its last new episode Feb. 2 steady at its

series-low 1.7. 30 Rock was down 14%

to its series low at a 1.4, compared to last week's one-hour episode. The Office, hitting its series low, and Up All Night both slipped 12% to a 2.2

and 1.5, respectively. With a repeat of Grimm

at 10 p.m., NBC placed fourth with an overall 1.4/4.

Both CW's The Vampire

Diaries, at a 1.3, and The Secret

Circle, at a 0.8, were steady. The CW earned an overall 1.0/3.